Quadren Wilson rehospitalized for 'treatment'

MADISON (WKOW) — Quadren Wilson, who was shot during a February arrest, is in the hospital again.
According to Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, Wilson was hospitalized on March 14 for "some treatment." He remains hospitalized. Schaffer did not specify what the treatment was for.
Wilson has been in police custody since he was arrested on February 3 for drug charges. During the arrest, two Department of Criminal Investigation agents fired their weapons. Medical records show he was shot five times.
Wilson was initially hospitalized after the arrest, but was transferred to Dane County Jail February 6. His family has periodically called for him to return to a hospital for treatment since he was transferred, fearing he was in pain and not getting proper medical treatment. Police have repeatedly said Wilson was getting proper medical attention.