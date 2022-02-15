Quadren Wilson to face new drug charge in Wednesday court hearing

MADISON (WKOW) — A spokesperson for the Dane County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 27 News the man hurt in a police shooting is facing a new drug charge.
Quadren Wilson is tentatively scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday, February 16 on at least one drug-related charge, per the DA's office.
This follows Wilson's arrest on February 3 where Dane County investigators confirmed federal, state and local law enforcement agents were attempting to bring him into custody and shots were fired. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said two Division of Criminal Investigation agents fired their weapons.
Wilson's family alleges he was shot five times in the back and that he was being compliant and was not armed.
A previous status conference scheduled for February 16 in a separate case where Wilson faces misdemeanor domestic abuse charges has been postponed to March.