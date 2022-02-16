Quadren Wilson's court appearance delayed until Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — Quadren Wilson's initial appearance for a new drug charge has been delayed.
An official with the DA's Office told 27 News that Wilson will appear in court on Friday and that "more reports are coming in."
This follows Wilson's arrest on February 3 where Dane County investigators confirmed federal, state and local law enforcement agents were attempting to bring him into custody and shots were fired. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said two Division of Criminal Investigation agents fired their weapons.
Wilson's family alleges he was shot five times in the back and that he was being compliant and was not armed.
A warrant released by a state corrections official Wednesday states Wilson was wanted for a suspected "VOP," violation of parole. Wilson's on parole after shooting and wounding an acquaintance in 2017. The warrant's "Reason for Caution" section alerts officers to Wilson's "History of Firearms."
Wilson's attorney Steve Eisenberg says the warrant does not explain why twenty-one law enforcement officers were deployed to arrest Wilson on the day he was shot.
"Nothing here justifies what they did," Eisenberg says of the warrant. "Unless they had information he's got machine guns and an arsenal and he's ready to use them."
Five other warrants issued for Wilson since his period of extended supervision began in the winter of 2020 references issues with his GPS monitoring, an unspecified violation, and allegedly making threats. The corrections spokesperson says it's possible those warrants were resolved short of arrest.
A previous status conference scheduled for February 16 in a separate case where Wilson faces misdemeanor domestic abuse charges has been postponed to March.