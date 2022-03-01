Quadren Wilson's family "disappointed" after meeting with Dane County Sheriff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of Quadren Wilson's family say they're disappointed after their meeting with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett Tuesday.
They say they still haven't received answers they had been hoping for, including why Wilson was shot.
Wilson was hit five times during his arrest February 3.
Family members and Wilson's supporters are calling for answers and justice.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two DCI agents fired their weapons during Wilson's arrest, but investigators haven't said whether anyone was hit.
The sheriff's office has released few details on the arrest.
Sheriff Barrett has said he is committed to a methodical, objective and transparent investigation.