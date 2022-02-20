Quadren Wilson's family holds policing discussion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Quadren Wilson's family held a community discussion about policing Sunday, just two days after the Dane County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two state agents who fired their weapons during Wilson's arrest.
They fired up the grill and invited the community to have a peaceful conversation about civil rights and policing.
Mane Morris, Wilson's brother said, "We just want justice and we want peace in our community, especially by police officers."
Morris also said his family wanted to thank the community for their support.
Wilson remains in Dane County jail, and his family says his condition remains unchanged.
Stacey Morris, Wilson's mother said, "Quadren's still in a lot of pain and now he's got an infection in the back. He did say there was one nurse that was, you know, really good to him."
The DCSO is in the process of a painstaking investigation so release of information has been measured leaving family members frustrated.
"It's a lot that they're not releasing, why?," said Mane Morris.
Leaving family members with wondering about the events on February 3rd.
"There's no reason why they should have shot him there," said Stacey Morris.
Law enforcement confirmed Wilson was not armed but family members say this admission is a hollow victory.
"I can really say this situation is honestly unjustifiable. He didn't resist and there was no reason for them to do what they did to him," said Wilson's brother.
Wilson remains in Dane County jail and his next court appearance is March 11.