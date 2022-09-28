 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood
of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Quarra Stone breaks ground on new headquarters in Sun Prairie

Quarra Stone groundbreaking

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Quarra Stone is breaking ground on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie.

The $19 million facility will sit on 25 acres in the Sun Prairie Business Park.

Company officials say the project doubles the capacity of Quarra's current plant in Madison. They say it will create 34 new jobs.

"Today commemorates the start of a construction of a vision, a campus for creating beautiful art and architecture, global in reach. We look forward to bringing the top design talent in the world here to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin," CEO Jim Durham said during Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony.

Quarra Stone is a fabricator of precision stone for signature architectural and fine art projects around the world.

