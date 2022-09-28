Quarra Stone breaks ground on new headquarters in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Quarra Stone is breaking ground on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie.
The $19 million facility will sit on 25 acres in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
Company officials say the project doubles the capacity of Quarra's current plant in Madison. They say it will create 34 new jobs.
"Today commemorates the start of a construction of a vision, a campus for creating beautiful art and architecture, global in reach. We look forward to bringing the top design talent in the world here to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin," CEO Jim Durham said during Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony.
Quarra Stone is a fabricator of precision stone for signature architectural and fine art projects around the world.