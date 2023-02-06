Questions continue after police spot possible homicide suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Questions continue to circulate after police spotted a possible homicide suspect in Madison Sunday night.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an off-duty officer spotted a suspect, who they believed was wanted for serious felony crimes in a dark blue SUV near the Panera on East Springs Drive around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

As police approached the area, Fryer said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Over the course of the next 20 minutes, the vehicle was spotted by officers on several streets, including East Washington Avenue, Onsgard Road and Oak Street. It was also seen at a gas station.

Fryer explained Madison police do not chase vehicles, so they tried to monitor it and move in when they could. She said it evaded law enforcement every time they tried to speak to the driver.

“We had multiple cases in the situation where we approached and that driver immediately took off,” Fryer said. “That’s not something that's completely uncommon for us here at the Madison Police Department. We do have people drive away."

Then, just before 8:30, Fryer said the vehicle was found abandoned on Coolidge Street. According to Fryer, police followed footprints in the snow to three houses, which they searched and cleared. A large potion of the area was also searched. K-9s were brought in to help, but the suspect is still at large.

Fryer said they cannot confirm if the person in the dark blue SUV Sunday was the suspect they are looking for, she said it is concerning that person continually evaded police. Beyond that, Fryer said them taking off multiple times at high speeds suggests they could be involved in something they don't want police to learn about.

"So, I think at that point, we are just extra aware that this person could potentially be that suspect we think it is,” Fryer said.

Fryer said police are not sharing who they believe the suspect was because they do not want to tip that suspect off.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Madison Police Department at at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.