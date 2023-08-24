Questions remain 25 years after Lodi family's 1998 death

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) -- Twenty-five years after a mother and her two children died in Lodi, investigators are still looking for answers.
On Aug. 22, 1998, Cheryl Cady and her children -- Cory Cole and Bria Meitner -- were found dead in their home on Clar-Mar Drive.
Investigators determined they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said investigators are still following up on tips and using modern resources to learn what happened to the family.
Brandner asks anyone who may have information about the family and the days leading up to their deaths to contact the sheriff's office. He said any information is important, no matter how minor or unrelated it may seem.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Captain David Clark at 608-742-4166, ext. 3302.