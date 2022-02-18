Quick burst of snow later today as winds howl

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Travel will be impacted by the evening commute as a round of light snow moves in.
A wind advisory is in effect from 2 pm today through 4 am Saturday for gusts up to 45 mph. As our snow moves in between 2 pm - 8 pm, roads will turn slick and visibility will be limited due to the blustery trend. However, only less than an inch is on the way.
Temps get to the low to mid 30s, but wind chills will only get to the low 20s. Tonight stays cold in the low single digits and wind chills as low as -10. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with temps getting to the low 20s. Temps will jump on Sunday to the upper 40s--the warmest conditions of the year and the warmest in the forecast.
A winter storm may develop early next week. Right now, it looks like a light mix will develop late Monday with a steadier freezing rain/mix Monday night, possibly changing to a period of snow on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as your Storm Track team tracks our next round of wintry precipitation.