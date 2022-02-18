 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with the snow
associated with the cold front moves through this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Quick burst of snow later today as winds howl

  • Updated
Futuretrack

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Travel will be impacted by the evening commute as a round of light snow moves in.

A wind advisory is in effect from 2 pm today through 4 am Saturday for gusts up to 45 mph. As our snow moves in between 2 pm - 8 pm, roads will turn slick and visibility will be limited due to the blustery trend. However, only less than an inch is on the way.

Temps get to the low to mid 30s, but wind chills will only get to the low 20s. Tonight stays cold in the low single digits and wind chills as low as -10. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with temps getting to the low 20s. Temps will jump on Sunday to the upper 40s--the warmest conditions of the year and the warmest in the forecast.

A winter storm may develop early next week. Right now, it looks like a light mix will develop late Monday with a steadier freezing rain/mix Monday night, possibly changing to a period of snow on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as your Storm Track team tracks our next round of wintry precipitation.