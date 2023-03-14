Quick warm up Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After temps dropped below zero across parts of southern WI Tuesday morning, a fast warm up is on the way!
Temps will start warming overnight with lows only down into the middle 20s Wednesday morning. Highs will pop well into the 40s with breezy south winds at 20-30 mph.
Rain will begin late Wednesday night and stick with us through Thursday as temperatures slowly drop through the afternoon. This system will likely stick around through the end of the week, providing the chance for a wintry mix on Friday as temperatures near the freezing mark. Light snow will be possible into Saturday before we dry out by Sunday.