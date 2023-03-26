Quiet after an active weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After many of us saw the Northern Lights and a foot of snow, in some spots, fell Saturday, we're finally going to settle down for a few days. While a few flurries may be possible earlier in the night Sunday, we'll stay quiet through the middle of next week. Before our next storm system arrives.
A mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions are going to be sticking with us through the rest of Sunday, Monday and most of Tuesday as well. Temperatures will hang out in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday as well, and be slightly cooler on Wednesday when we could see some light snow.
But temperatures will quickly rebound our of the 30s into the 50s Thursday and Friday as the next system moves through.
As of Sunday, this late week system looks to bring mostly rain and breezy conditions. As it exits, Saturday, and temperatures drop... a light wintry mix can't be ruled out.