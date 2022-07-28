Quiet and comfortable end to July

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, the end of July is just a few days away and it looks like between now and then, the weather is going to remain quiet and comfortable. Enjoy it because if you don't like the heat... you're not going to like the first few days of August.
A high pressure system is going to take it's time moving in and out of the region. Throughout the rest of Thursday, that high pressure system will move in and continue to keep our sky clear, winds light and humidity low. By Saturday, the high begins to slide east so our winds will shift out of the south.
Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, Saturday the highs will be in the low to mid 80s and on Sunday, highs will be in the mid 80s.
Monday and Tuesday of next week are not hot but the humidity will be increasing ahead of mid 90s on Wednesday and low 90s on Thursday.