Quiet and dry weather until midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunny skies return allowing temps to climb the next couple of days.
We're below freezing this morning, so watch out for slippery spots out the door, especially on back roads, sidewalks and driveways. Temps quickly warm to the mid 40s this afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies.
Similar conditions for Tuesday with sunshine and mid 40s ahead of light snow developing late at night into Wednesday morning. It won't be as significant as last week with an inch or less expected and with high temps in the upper 30s.
A mix to rain on Thursday in the low 50s with heavier rain Thursday night to Friday with highs staying in the 50s. As the storm system exits, we could end as a snow/mix early Saturday with a spotty, light rain/mix possible on Sunday, but still plan on plenty of dry time this weekend.