Quiet before our next storm

After a little bit of snow melted on Saturday and we sat under fog, we'll end the weekend and start off the next work week quietly. However, the next big system is right around the corner and will begin to impact southern Wisconsin starting late Tuesday.
Fog is going to stick around throughout Saturday night along with the chance for isolated flurries. The flurries will end early but the fog will last through the morning hours on Sunday. Due to the recent snow and expected cloud cover on Sunday and Monday, we'll hang out in the mid 30s both days.
Tuesday is when we'll break into the 40s as our next system begins to move into the Plains. Winds will become breezy and we'll start to see the threat for rain starting in the evening Tuesday. From Tuesday through next Friday, this low will slowly move eastward.
That means our temperatures will stay warm on Wednesday but start to fall starting Thursday, which is when the rain threat will most likely turn over to a rain/snow and light snow threat.