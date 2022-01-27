Quiet but Mild End to January

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Hard to believe that January is almost over but we're less than a week away from starting February. Though there's snow in the forecast, it looks as though it won't arrive in time to bump January's total accumulation closer to a normal January accumulation.
After a warmer day Thursday, in fact the temperature swing over the last 48 hours has been near the order of 50°F, a cold front is going to swing south and bring back the cooler air that's been sitting over Canada. Along that cold front, flurries may be possible across southern Wisconsin through the early evening hours then the snow, along with the overcast sky conditions, will make way for gradual clearing.
It'll be a sunny Friday however, daytime high temperatures will drop by 10 degrees or so with wind chill values, throughout the day, ranging from the single digits to -10°F.
The quiet, and cooler, conditions are brought down by a high pressure system that will sit overhead through the weekend, while the east coast gets battered by their latest Nor'Easter. As this high moves east starting Monday, temperatures will climb and get the atmosphere ready for our next round of wintry precipitation.
That next round looks to arrive as we kick off February with the last of the flakes wrapping up by next Thursday.