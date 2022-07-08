Quiet conditions arrive for the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a wet start to the weekend, a high pressure system is going to be taking over which will keep weather conditions quiet for the rest of the weekend. On the backside of this high, though, we'll warm up before our next round of showers and storms arrive.
Clouds begin to clear as we head further into Friday afternoon and evening. That's our high pressure system moving in; it'll continue to move in throughout Saturday with winds remaining light out of the east and humidity will be low. The high sticks around Saturday night and Sunday as well. However, on Sunday, the winds turn out of the south.
The southerly winds mean our temperatures climb out of the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday into the upper 80s/low 90s on Monday. This warm up is ahead of a cold front that is going to swing through sometime Sunday night into Monday.
This cold front may bring southern Wisconsin its next chance for rain, thunderstorms and some may be severe.