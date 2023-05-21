Quiet conditions continue on

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Conditions are going to remain quiet as we head into the final, full of May; the jet stream is going to keep most of our systems away from southern Wisconsin. That means we'll see minimal chances for rain over the next seven days.
Hazy conditions are going to return Monday and a bit of Tuesday as the jet stream dips a bit south; air quality should still stay generally good. The haze will make for very picturesque sunrises and sunsets.
We'll stay in the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday with slightly cooler air expected Wednesday and Thursday as a front moves in from Canada. We'll dip into the low 70s to end week.
The only chances for rain will be Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday however... each day is less than 30%.