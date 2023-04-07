Quiet conditions continue through Easter weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A high pressure system is going to keep weather conditions calm through the weekend and into the middle of next week. In addition to keeping our weather conditions generally calm, this high is going to bump our temperatures into the 70s.
Winds have turned out of the south Friday which will mean our temperatures will linger in the mid 30s overnight. A mix of partly cloudy and mostly cloudy weather will lead to a possible light wintry mix which will stay mainly north of Dane county.
Clouds will start to thin throughout the day leaving us with partly sunny conditions for Easter.
Starting Monday through the end of next week, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny conditions.