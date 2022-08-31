Quiet conditions continue

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As the title says, the nice conditions continue across southern Wisconsin as a high pressure system continues to dominate the weather across the Plains and Midwest. Rain is in the forecast along with warmer than average temperatures.
The quiet/clear conditions continue as a high pressure slowly moves to the southeast. Winds are going to be light and steadily turning from the northwest to the southwest by the time the weekend starts. That being said, we'll may be see fog develop Thursday morning. Otherwise, we're quiet.
Rain chances begin to move in starting Friday late day/evening and continues through the overnight hours and throughout Saturday. Temperatures are going to flirt with the low 90s on Friday before we slip back into the 70s by Sunday.
Sunday, onwards, will be quiet with more seasonal/slight above normal temperatures.