Quiet conditions continue

After an active Friday, our weather conditions will remain quiet through the rest of the weekend as we sit under a high pressure system. Temperatures are going to remain seasonal but we'll warm up a little bit towards the end of next week which also comes with a chance for rain.
A high pressure system is going to keep our weather conditions quiet overnight Saturday and throughout Sunday. We'll sit under mostly clear conditions with temperatures settling into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Mostly clear conditions and slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Highs will continue to climb through next week with upper 80s and the chance for rain returning by Thursday of next week.