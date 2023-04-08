Quiet Easter in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The quiet conditions continue across southern Wisconsin as we near Easter. Not only will conditions stay quiet for Easter but beyond as well - we're forecasting minimal chances for rain over the next seven days with temperatures nearing 80 by the middle of next week.
A mix of mostly sunny to partly sunny weather conditions are expected on Easter Sunday with light winds, at times, remaining out of the south. Cloud cover will start to increase more to mostly cloudy by the end of the weekend with a stray shower or two possible overnight and throughout Monday.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Sunday and Monday, then the 70s return.
They'll stay with us through the upcoming weekend with 80s possible Wednesday and Thursday. Sky conditions will be clear to mostly clear until Friday, when isolated showers will be possible again.