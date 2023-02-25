Quiet end to the final weekend of February

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The final weekend of February is almost over, hard to believe right? Weather conditions are going to remain quiet for the remainder of the weekend but looking ahead to next week, it'll once again be active with our first system arriving late Sunday night.
Southerly winds continue to remain over southern Wisconsin which will keep our temperatures warmer going into Sunday. After slipping back into the upper teens to low 20s Saturday night, our daytime temperatures on Sunday will climb into the mid 30s. However, they may climb higher.
Clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday. If these clouds wait until the late morning to start to move in, we'll warm more than if we are cloudy BY the late morning. So our high temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday night our next system starts to impact our weather; a rain/snow mix will begin but quickly turn over to all rain by Monday as temperatures climb into the low 40s. Unlike our last system, ice is not going to be an issue for the coverage area.
While ice isn't going to be an issue, rain will be and may cause minor flooding since the ground is still frozen. Rain totals may range from .5-2.5" of rain on Monday.