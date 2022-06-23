Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're nearing the end of the last, full week of June and it's going to be a quiet end to the week. There's a chance we'll see some showers and thunderstorms by the time we kick off the weekend and following that, mild air returns overhead.
A high pressure system, our Fair Weather Friend, continues to sit overhead as we kick off our Thursday. Though not a strong high, it'll keep our skies open and generally cloud free with light southerly winds as the high continues to move eastward. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both Thursday and Friday.
The same conditions will continue into Friday as well however, late Friday overnight into and throughout Saturday we'll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday we may see two rounds depending on how fast, or slow, the cold front moves. The warm front will bring us the chance for showers and storms through the morning hours on Saturday. If the cold front then slides through quickly, we'll possibly skip a second round of storms Saturday afternoon. If the front moves through slowly... we'll possibly see a second round of storms and some may be severe.