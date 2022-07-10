Quiet end to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is coming to an end but our nice weather isn't... yet. Sunday is going to be a beautiful day as a high pressure system moves through the area and on the backside of this high, our next round of showers and storms moves on in.
The high pressure system will continue to slide southeast throughout Sunday. The nice conditions, light winds and sunny skies, will continue throughout the day. Humidity will be a bit higher on Sunday compared to Saturday as winds begin to turn out of the south.
Those southerly winds will bump our temperatures on Monday into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will swing through towards the end of the day Monday which means we'll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of which may be severe with wind and hail being the main threats.
After the cold front slides through, nice conditions last through the next weekend.