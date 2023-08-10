Quiet Thursday, storms possible Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After rain skipped over the area Wednesday, we'll stay dry on Thursday with a nice refreshing breeze. Winds are going to turn out of the southwest which will help move in our next system for Friday. We could see two rounds of thunderstorms with the second possibly being severe.
Temperatures are going to remain in the low to mid 80s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine through most of the day. By the late afternoon/early evening, clouds will increase leading to partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight going into Friday.
Latest model data suggests that we'll wake up to a round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. This round isn't expected to be severe however, small hail as well as strong wind gusts, at times, can't be ruled out.
If we can get the clouds to clear quickly, then we'll have a better chance for severe weather as we end Friday going into Saturday. Along the cold front, we'll watch as a line of storms may develop by the late afternoon. If these do form, they'll potentially be severe with strong wind gusts as well as large hail as the main threats.