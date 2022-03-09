Quieting Down and Warming Up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a round of wintry weather, which followed severe weather, Mother Nature is going to bring quiet and warmer conditions to southern Wisconsin as end the upcoming weekend and kick off next week. In the days leading up to the weekend, temperatures will be cooler but we'll be mostly quiet.
An area of high pressure is going to keep skies quiet through the rest of Wednesday and Thursday; on the edge of this high, snow is expected to fall. However, that snow should stay to our south, with snow not expected to fall north of Chicago.
Friday night, a low pressure system does skate through the Upper Midwest and its cold front will swing through Wisconsin. This may produce some light snow as it moves through. Not to mention cooler temperatures and windy conditions as well.
Following that low, a high pressure system moves in but as it moves out, to end the weekend, southerly winds take over and push our temperatures back into the 40s.