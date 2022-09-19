Rabid bat confirmed in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Public Health Department reported Monday a bat it submitted to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene tested positive for rabies.
"While it is not uncommon for Rock County to have at least one rabid bat a year, this positive rabies result is an important reminder that this fatal disease is present in our community's wildlife," a press release from health officials stated.
No human contact with the rabid bat had been reported to the health department at the time of publication.
The Rock County health officials said bats cause the majority of rabies cases in humans.
"Rabies can spread from bats to people through small, minor bites that may go unnoticed," the press release stated.
For more information on rabies or if you find a bat in your home, you can contact the Rock County Public Health Department here.