Racer dies during IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An IRONMAN Wisconsin participant died during Sunday's triathlon, according to event organizers.
In a post on Facebook Sunday night, officials said a racer looked like they needed support during the bike portion of the course.
An off-duty police officer and race staff member gave immediate medical attention before EMS took the athlete to the hospital, where they died.
In the post, IRONMAN Wisconsin shared its "deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete" and said it will continue to offer them support during this "very difficult time."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.