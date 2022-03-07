Racial homeownership gaps getting worse in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The disparities in homeownership between White, Hispanic, and African-American families across Wisconsin have only gotten worse over the last decade according to a report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Data from the 2020 census found while 72 percent of the state's White residents own where they live, that number is about 41 percent for Hispanic residents and 25 percent of Black Wisconsinites.
"People shouldn't act like they're surprised by these statistics," Urban League of Greater Madison President Ruben Anthony said. "Because we've been talking about these disparities for years."
In Wisconsin, the challenge has indeed been on the radar for some time. In 2020, a national REALTORS report found the state had the nation's third-worst homeownership rate.
While homeownership rates have fallen across all groups over the past decade, the decline is steeper among minority groups. According to the report, the White homeownership rate dropped by 1.4 percent since 2010; for Hispanics, there was a 3.4 percent decline while Black homeownership fell by 7.3 percent.
In Madison, an even tighter inventory has led to soaring housing prices which have created another hurdle for potential homeowners. For White residents of the capital city, the homeownership rate is 52.7 percent. Among Hispanics, the rate is 30 percent and only 15 percent of Black residents own their homes.
According to the South Central Wisconsin MLS, the number of active March listings fell from 1,354 in 2016 to 400 in 2021. During that same stretch, the median sale price went from $230,000 to $350,000.
Jean Armendariz-Kerr, President of The Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, said the extreme sellers' market has completed the group's effort to address the gap.
"Unfortunately, the hyper competitive current market conditions have made it nearly impossible to successfully get an offer negotiated when buyers are using these programs, because they don’t have the resources to outcompete multiple other offers that are on the table - all fueled by a lack of available inventory," Armendariz-Kerr said.
Anthony said the biggest boost to the Urban League's efforts in recent years has been grants from the City of Madison.
Anthony said those grants allowed the Urban League to buy 16 houses in the summer of 2020; as of Monday, the organization had resold all but two of those homes through a program aimed at selling houses to minorities who might otherwise be denied a mortgage by more traditional lenders.
"It's just not a lot of room in Madison for affordable housing and so we have to do special things because sometimes people might have a bump or a bruise on their financial credit," Anthony said. "They have have a bankruptcy that they've gotten through."
Through the Urban League program, the organization acts as the lender for the first seven years of the mortgage. Anthony said over that time, residents are expected to improve their credit to the point where they can then refinance with a traditional lender.
Anthony said such programs are vital and similar efforts from the YWCA and Habitat for Humanity make homeownership more attainable but both he and Armendariz-Kerr added there's much more work to do.
"Homeownership is a big deal," Anthony said. "That's where you get your equity for sending your kids to school, that's where you get your equity for starting a business, for retirement."