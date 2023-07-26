Racine apartment building evacuated after water accumulates on roof

RACINE, Wis. (WISN) -- An apartment in Racine had to be evacuated after Wednesday morning's storm.
One person who lives there said she saw the ceiling bowing after the storm and called 911. They've had concerns about a leaky roof in the past.
Authorities say water was ponding on the roof. Everyone in the building was evacuated because of concerns about a potential collapse.
"We heard some thunder and we heard some sirens and then now we're out here," apartment resident Brandon Fikejs told WISN 12 News.
No injuries were reported.
Hundreds of people in Racine lost power during the storm.