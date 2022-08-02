Racine election officials defend use of mobile voting truck

RACINE (WISN) -- Election officials in Racine are pushing back on claims made by a Republican candidate for governor.
Tim Ramthun referenced the city's mobile voting truck at a town hall Monday night.
"We've got issues with vans driving around in Racine County collecting ballots right now for people - that's illegal and there's no stopping to this," Ramthun said.
The city's mobile voting truck has five working poll booths. It's staffed with election workers and typically operates at two different spots in the city.
"I invite him to come, come and see it, come look, come be an observer, come watch the process," city clerk Tara McMenamin told WISN 12 News. "We are certainly not driving around collecting ballots, nor are we open expect for those noticed times."
Election officials say they'll use the van through Sunday when in-person early voting ends.