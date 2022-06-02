Racine police report shooting at Graceland Cemetery

RACINE (WKOW) — The Racine Police Department reported more than one person shot at a cemetery during a funeral Thursday.
The department took to social media to say shots were fired before 2:30 p.m. There are victims, but it's "unknown how many at this time."
Police say the scene is active and being investigated.
At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.— Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022
We will update you when more details become available.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.