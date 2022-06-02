 Skip to main content
Racine police report shooting at Graceland Cemetery

  • Updated
Racine cemetery shooting

RACINE (WKOW) — The Racine Police Department reported more than one person shot at a cemetery during a funeral Thursday. 

The department took to social media to say shots were fired before 2:30 p.m. There are victims, but it's "unknown how many at this time." 

Police say the scene is active and being investigated. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more. 

