Racist behavior at high school basketball game under investigation

MUSKEGO (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin schools districts are investigating racist behavior at a basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and Muskego High School on Friday.
Parents of Beloit Memorial High School students tell our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, that people in the Muskego student section were dressed in ski masks and tank tops.
The Beloit parents say they think the theme was racially motivated.
A Beloit student also filmed video in the locker room showing the N-word and a swastika traced in dust.
"It was obvious racism," Tanya Karl, a Beloit Memorial High School parent, said. "It was obvious that they were trying to intimidate our boys by making them feel smaller. It was appalling that my kid in the locker room, the stuff that was written there, the words they were saying, the chanting they were doing, the monkey sounds they were making."
Muskego High School's activities department and administrators posted a statement on the district's Facebook page Sunday afternoon addressing what happened.
In the statement, they said "we are deeply disappointed and saddened by the information shared. Student safety is our number one priority."
The statement continues to say the Muskego High School is taking these allegations very seriously and is investigating with the help of the Muskego Police Department.