Radiothon returning for 17th year as in-person event

MADISON (WKOW) -- A big fundraiser for American Family Children's Hospital will be back in person this year.
The 17th annual Radiothon is a three-day fundraiser that starts Wednesday, October 19.
The event has been virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In past years, radio hosts would broadcast from the lobby at the hospital. This year, families will be visiting the radio studios at Midwest Family Broadcasting to share their stories.
The following radio stations will participate in this year’s Radiothon:
- Solid Rock 94.1
- JAMZ, 93.1
- La Movida, 94.5
- Madison’s Country Q106
- Magic 98
- The Zone, 96.7
- The Resistance, 106.7
- The Farm 1550 AM and PM 97.7