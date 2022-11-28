Rain ahead of a big cool down

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Monday's a calm day with some sunshine and temperatures warming into the 40s. Clouds will increase overnight as we cool into the 30s, and all eyes are on the next weather system we're tracking into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday will begin dry and cloudy, but rain chances will increase through the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be nearing 50 ahead of a strong cold front set to pass over us Tuesday night. Temperatures will quickly drop into Wednesday, and if moisture can hold on, a wintry mix and light snow showers could fall over us.
Accumulations will likely be low, and impacts will be minimal to none as roads will be wet and warm from the day before. Precipitation will end before the sun rises on Wednesday, but temperatures will cool through the day. We'll stay calm as we begin to warm up again through the end of the week.