Rain and storm chances return

MADISON (WKOW) - Pack an umbrella and jacket out the door today.
A few showers and storms will pass through our area through early afternoon and then, rain chances become spottier in nature with temps in the low 50s in Madison, approaching 60° near the state line and only in the low to mid 40s in central Wisconsin as a warm front moves in bringing the rain chances.
A few more showers and storms tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Expect a higher coverage of showers and storms Thursday, but a breeze from the south gusting to 30 mph will cause temps to climb to the mid to upper 60s. That's the warmest weather of the forecast.
Drier and sunnier Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s ahead of a cool weekend in the 40s with a light rain/snow mix chance on Saturday.