Rain and wintry mix arrives for the weekend

The last weekend of April started off warm and sunny but that's not how the weekend or month will end. A large area of low pressure is going to spin overhead starting Saturday and finally move on starting Monday. Throughout the weekend Wisconsin will see a threat for rain, snow, a mix of both as well as cooler temperatures.
Sky conditions will continue to become more cloudy as we move into Saturday. Saturday looks to start off dry but the threat for rain will begin by the mid to late morning with the threat continuing throughout the rest of the day.
Compared to Sunday's temperatures, Saturday's temperatures are going to be warmer which will keep our precipitation threat mainly rain. But cooler air does move in starting Saturday night and sticks around through Monday.
We'll see some snowflakes fall Sunday with minimal accumulations possible. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s where they'll stay into Monday too.