Rain chances and fall-like weather early this week

MADISON (WKOW) - A damp start to the workweek, as a cold front moves in dropping temperatures again.
Highs today will only be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with a few, light rain showers expected. Partial clearing tonight with temperatures in the low 50s.
Sunshine to start Tuesday with clouds building in later in the day ushering in another rain chance in the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Drier weather takes over the rest of the workweek with more sunshine warming us to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday with mid 70s Thursday and Friday.