Rain chances and temperatures in the 60s again for Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cool and wet start to the workweek, Tuesday will also see high temperatures in the 60s and a rain chance.
A few peeks of sunshine are possible for Monday afternoon with temperatures only warming into the low 60s. We'll cool to near 50 overnight with partly cloudy skies and a calm northeast wind.
Tuesday will begin dry with sunshine, but rain chances are reintroduced to the forecast tomorrow afternoon. You may not need the umbrella at the bus stop in the morning, but it may be a good idea to have it by the time you're coming home. Isolated showers will be possible through tomorrow evening.
High temperatures will stay in the 60s through Wednesday, with lows dropping well into the 40s, as well. We'll jump back into the 70s by Thursday ahead of another rain chance we'll track into Saturday.