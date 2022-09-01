Rain chances are back Friday and Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a much warmer night into Friday morning with increasing clouds and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few areas of showers will be possible Friday morning but most of the day with be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
Our best chance for storms is still Friday night as a cold front approaches. That boundary will linger on Saturday causing a couple more storms to pop-up, but still plan on plenty of dry time this holiday weekend. Mild and dry Sunday in the mid to upper 70s with upper 70s to low 80s on Labor Day.