Rain chances every other day this workweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Pack the umbrella as a few more showers and t-showers move through our area.
Shower chances taper through the afternoon from north to south with temps staying a touch cooler under mostly cloudy skies in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 70s. Rain returns late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with a tapering trend again expected in the afternoon and evening with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We dry off again Thursday with sunny skies and highs jumping to the mid 70s. Isolated shower and storm chances on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening with temps in the low to mid 70s. As of now, the weekend looks dry and beautiful with highs in the mid 70s.