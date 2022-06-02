Rain chances hold off until the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, the rest of the week is going to be beautiful but just in time for the weekend our rain chances return. Not necessarily a bad thing, as southern Wisconsin still needs to put moisture in the ground, but it will put a damper on your outdoor plans.
Thursday evening through Friday evening, southern Wisconsin is going to stay generally quiet. There may be a light shower/passing clouds across the area Thursday from rain activity across northern Wisconsin... otherwise, we'll be quiet with light winds. Temperatures will, once again, climb back into the low to mid 70s on Friday.
Starting Friday night through the weekend, our next chance for rain will move into the area. Not entirely a wash out but we'll be under mostly cloudy to overcast skies with rain chances increasing Saturday, sticking around Saturday night with the rain chances continuing into Sunday. There may be an occasional thunderstorm or two which should stay non severe.
The rain chances taper off throughout Monday leaving dry conditions, for the most part, next week. Temperatures will stay below average for the next six days.