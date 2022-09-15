Rain chances increase into the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A warm night is upon us with lows staying in the low 60s. A little haze is still out there from the wildfire smoke, making for another beautiful sunset. I expect the smoke and Haze to clear out tomorrow.
Another warm and pleasant day is expected on Friday with highs in the low 80s.
A few showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday with a higher chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll have another chance for rain Sunday night, too, so most rain activity will be in the overnight hours this weekend.