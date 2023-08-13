 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rain chances increase this afternoon, stick with us through Monday

Rain Chance Forecast
Alexis Clemons

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances will return this afternoon and stick with us into Monday night.

Clouds will increase through Sunday morning ahead of the chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s today before dropping into the lower 60s overnight. Widespread, moderate showers and thunderstorms become more likely after midnight and stick with us through Monday.

There should be a little dry time tomorrow, but prepare for cloudy, breezy, rainy and cooler conditions throughout Monday. Temperatures will likely not make it out of the 60s tomorrow. Rain comes to an end Monday night, and skies will clear ahead of Tuesday.

Tuesday will warm back into the 70s, and we'll be in the 80s Wednesday before a rain chance we'll track Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next weekend.

Weather Forecast AM 8/13/2023

