Rain chances increase this afternoon, stick with us through Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances will return this afternoon and stick with us into Monday night.
Clouds will increase through Sunday morning ahead of the chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s today before dropping into the lower 60s overnight. Widespread, moderate showers and thunderstorms become more likely after midnight and stick with us through Monday.
There should be a little dry time tomorrow, but prepare for cloudy, breezy, rainy and cooler conditions throughout Monday. Temperatures will likely not make it out of the 60s tomorrow. Rain comes to an end Monday night, and skies will clear ahead of Tuesday.
Tuesday will warm back into the 70s, and we'll be in the 80s Wednesday before a rain chance we'll track Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next weekend.