Rain chances increase through Saturday ahead of a cool down tomorrow

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday will remain dry until later this afternoon/evening as a cold front moves over us from north to south.
Clouds will quickly increase this morning before we warm into the middle 80s this afternoon. As we near lunchtime, areas closer to central Wisconsin may start to see a few light rain showers. Madison & Janesville areas will likely stay dry until closer to the evening.
A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, evening and overnight, but no severe weather is expected. Rain chances will stick around through Sunday morning as temperatures only warm from the middle 50s to the upper 60s through tomorrow! Sunday afternoon and evening will see clouds decrease, as well. Rainfall totals will likely stay below a half inch, with locally higher amounts under a thunderstorm.
We'll stay cool into Monday with another chance for rain late in the day and into early Tuesday. We'll warm back into the 80s by the middle of next week.