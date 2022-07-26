Rain chances increase through Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A few storms are trying to move through Southern WI early into Wednesday morning. A weakening trend is expected as they move in but a few early morning storms or showers will be possible.
As for temperatures, we'll hang out in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday then slip into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, especially if we see showers on Thursday. The final weekend of July we'll be in the low to mid 80s.
Little to no rain is expected Friday through Sunday!
Enjoy the seasonal air because warmer than average temperatures arrive for August.