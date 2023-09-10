Rain chances move in Sunday night

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we close the weekend, a bit of moisture will move through the forecast area bringing us our next chance for rain. A few thunderstorms may be possible as well by the time the rain wraps up on Monday. Then we dry out and stay seasonal.
The further south you live, the better chance you'll have to pick up rain overnight Sunday through the morning hours on Monday. The further north you live, the less chance you'll have however, that doesn't mean you won't see any rain. Accumulations will range from 0.25 to 1.25" of rain. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible as well.
The rain wraps up throughout the day on Monday leaving our temperatures to climb into the mid 60s.
We remain generally dry starting Tuesday with temperatures eventually returning back into the 70s by Thursday.