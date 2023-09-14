Rain chances move in to end Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a quiet Thursday and quiet start to Friday, rain chances along with cloud cover is going to move back overhead as a weak cold front swings through the Midwest. Not everyone will see rain, unfortunately but we'll add a few more chances in the extended forecast.
Conditions will stay quiet for the rest of Thursday with clear to mostly clear conditions sticking around overnight. Temperatures are not going to be as chilly as they were waking up Thursday but we'll, once again, expect a crisp night.
Friday is going to start of quiet but by the afternoon, clouds will increase as the cold front gets closer. By the mid to late afternoon onwards, there'll be stray chances for light to moderate rain showers. Unfortunately, the line of showers will be breaking up as it approaching central Wisconsin leaving most picking up around .10".
The rain tapers off Saturday morning but southeast Wisconsin could see stray showers/storms redevelop by Saturday mid/late afternoon. The chance for rain returns by Tuesday of next week.