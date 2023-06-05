Rain chances possible by Tuesday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front will swing through the area overnight, bringing a much needed shot at rain Tuesday morning.
Scattered showers and storms may wake you up after midnight tonight, but no severe weather is expected. Rain chances will stick with us through about lunchtime Tuesday. We'll only warm into the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon as we dry out and see more sunshine.
The middle and latter half of the week will see a lot of sunshine as highs stay in the 70s. Morning lows will drop into the low 50s--even upper 40s are possible by early Thursday! Rain chances return by the weekend.