...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rain chances possible by Tuesday morning

Precipitation Chances

MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front will swing through the area overnight, bringing a much needed shot at rain Tuesday morning. 

Scattered showers and storms may wake you up after midnight tonight, but no severe weather is expected. Rain chances will stick with us through about lunchtime Tuesday. We'll only warm into the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon as we dry out and see more sunshine. 

The middle and latter half of the week will see a lot of sunshine as highs stay in the 70s. Morning lows will drop into the low 50s--even upper 40s are possible by early Thursday! Rain chances return by the weekend.

