Rain chances return late tonight, warming up after that

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Monday was seasonal and pleasant before rain chances return late tonight.
The work week begins with patchy fog, but through most of the day we had sunshine and seasonal highs in the lower 70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of rain chances returning after midnight. Scattered showers are likely, especially near the state line late tonight and through Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s again Tuesday before we completely dry out ahead of a warmer Wednesday. Highs will warm to near 80 through the end of the week where we'll have very small rain chances, but we should stay mostly dry until the weekend.
Isolated showers are possible into the weekend ahead of a cold front that looks to pass over us on Sunday. Temperatures should drop back into the low to middle 70s by the end of the weekend.